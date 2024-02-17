Danny Murphy heaped praise on Liverpool's counter-attacking qualities following Saturday's 4-1 win at Brentford - particularly given the disruption through a number of worrying injuries.

Liverpool cruised to victory at the Gtech Community Stadium with goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo ensuring all three points returned to Merseyside. Jurgen Klopp's men were helped by a number of defensive howlers but capitalised on them in deadly fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was not a perfect day, however, with Diogo Jota leaving the pitch on a stretcher while Curtis Jones and Nunez were both out of action by half-time. But despite the setbacks, Liverpool rallied to keep causing problems and Murphy praised their resilience in the face of that adversity.

“Very impressive,” Murphy told Match of the Day of Liverpool’s win. “Probably the most impressive thing was how dynamic and ruthless they were in transition, especially with the problems they had in terms of substitutions and injuries.”

The injury to Jota will be a particular blow, after he was stretchered off following an awkward collision. The Portuguese star had scored five goals in his last six appearances before Saturday but could be out for a while if the injury is as bad as first feared.

Reds boss Klopp insisted the decision to take Nunez off at half-time was precautionary after the striker felt something in the dressing room. But with a midweek fixture against Luton and the Carabao Cup final to look forward to next weekend, Murphy believes Jota could be a huge miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement