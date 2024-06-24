AFP via Getty Images

Copa America 2024: The Liverpool striker has faced plenty of criticism across the past two seasons.

Darwin Nunez has hit back at criticism that has followed him across his Liverpool career after netting during Uruguay’s win over Panama.

The 25-year-old’s strong volley gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side a crucial second in the 85th minute as they triumphed 3-1 in the opening group game of their Copa America campaign. It was Nunez’s 11th goal in 23 games which represents a strong return and the Uruguayan media revelled in his success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One media outlet called him ‘incisive’ and ‘dangerous’ but such praise hasn’t been readily afforded to him across his time in England. Despite 18 goals and 13 assists last season, he sat second in the Premier League for big chances missed and is yet to fully earn the trust of Liverpool fans despite the clear chaos he creates which typically benefits the team’s attacking play.

Speaking after the victory, he was quizzed by reporters and was open with his struggles but he remained defiant over his quality. “Yes, I’m very happy with the result. It was a tough game, but we managed to play well and secure the win. I felt good on the pitch, and it’s always great to contribute to the team’s success with goals. I’m going to make 5 or 10 mistakes, but I’m going to try 11 times. You should never give up, otherwise nothing will ever come of it.”

He was then asked over the form for his country after registering his 12th goal contribution in eight games. “I think it’s a combination of hard work and support from my teammates and coaching staff. We’ve been training hard, and the team spirit is very high.

“Personally, I’ve been focused on improving my game, and it’s paying off. We have some challenging games ahead, but we’re confident in our abilities. We need to take it one game at a time and continue working hard. Our goal is to go as far as possible in the tournament, and we believe we can achieve great things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad