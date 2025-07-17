Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking to move some players on this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is ready to offload some more players this summer after a busy start to the transfer window

Liverpool have sanctioned a handful of exits already this summer but there are several more players the Reds could wave goodbye too before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Several young stars have left following the conclusion of their contracts while Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have all departed in deals worth a combined £63m. Nat Phillips has also left, this time on a permanent £3m deal to Championship side West Brom.

With Arne Slot looking to bolster his squad to defend the Premier League title, a number of fringe players will be allowed to leave the club this summer. One of those is striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan featured in Sunday’s friendly win over Preston North End, as he netted the visitors’ second goal at Deepdale. He has been the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid as well as clubs in Serie A.

Napoli walk away from Darwin Nunez deal over Liverpool asking price

Napoli were one of the clubs who were most serious about signing Nunez but the Serie A title winners have now backed out of a deal for the striker, according to TBR Football.

The Reds rejected a bid of just under £50m for the striker, as they are demanding £65m to sanction Nunez’s exit. Napoli are not prepared to meet that figure, as the Reds look to recoup most of what they spent on Nunez three years ago.

The Uruguayan arrived from Benfica in 2022 in a deal worth up to £85m. His up front fee was £64m but several add-ons have been met. One add-on involved Nunez making 60 starts in the Premier League and Champions League but he was rested in the final weeks of the season which meant that was not triggered, saving Liverpool £4.3m.

Other clubs ready to make £65m swoop

The report from TBR Football continues that other clubs are ready to meet the Reds’ asking price for Nunez. Inter Milan and Juventus had also shown interest but have shifted their focus elsewhere. However, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are continuing to show an interest in Nunez “and crucially for Liverpool, they are ready to meet the Reds’ asking price.”

Nunez, however, is not sold on a move to the Middle East as he would prefer to stay in Europe at this stage of his career. The Uruguayan also has the 2026 World Cup to consider, and will want to play a key role with Uruguay in Canada, USA and Mexico. Playing in Europe will increase his chances of being a key figure for his country next summer.

The striker has been told he will have a reduced role next season if he remains at Liverpool. The Reds are in the market for a new striker with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak star emerging as a top target while Hugo Ekitike is also shortlisted as an option if a deal for Isak proves difficult.