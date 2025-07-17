Liverpool manager Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for some further signings after an already-busy summer transfer window

Liverpool are not finished in the transfer market after what has been an unprecedented summer of spending by the Premier League champions.

Deals have been completed for Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to bolster the club’s defensive line while the Reds’ transfer record has been smashed to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Back-up goalkeepers have been signed in the form of Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi while Giorgi Mamardashvili has arrived on Merseyside after a deal was struck last August for him to join Liverpool.

A number of players have left too, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Jarell Quansah and Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for the exit door. Liverpool are hoping to sign a new centre-back following Quansah’s departure and they will hope to advance with a deal for Marc Guehi once Crystal Palace sign Ousmane Diomande, who is viewed as a direct replacement for the England international.

Liverpool prepare to make contract offer to Alexander Isak

While the Reds want to sign Guehi, they also have their eyes on another Premier League star - Alexander Isak. The Anfield outfit have approached Newcastle to inform the Magpies of their willingness to do business for Isak at around £120m.

Now in a fresh update, Empire of the Kop has reported that the Reds are ‘putting together’ their huge bid of £120m for Isak and are also willing to include some players as part of a swap deal. It is also claimed Liverpool are planning a long-term contract offer of six years with a plan to make the striker one of the highest earners at Anfield.

In what is likely the most important element of getting a deal done, Isak is “open to joining Slot’s side but is seeking guarantees over regular game-time if he’s to make the move.” Newcastle have laid out their not for sale stance on Isak but if the player has a desire to leave, it could force the Magpies to come to the table and although they value him at around £150m - an offer of £120m cannot be overlooked. It would be a British transfer record if agreed.

Alexander Isak will be one of first names on Liverpool team sheet

With Isak seeking guarantees over game time, it is not something the Sweden international would need to have concerns about. Arne Slot dubbed him an “unbelievable threat” last season and the Reds are also looking to move on striker Darwin Nunez on this summer.

With 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 games since joining the Magpies, Isak would be a regular starter at Anfield and the Reds would not break their transfer record for a second time this summer just to put him on the bench.

He has long ben described as the club’s dream target. The most difficult hurdle to overcome in a potential deal will be getting Newcastle to come to the table. The Magpies understandably don’t want to sell their best players but if Isak wants an Anfield move, it weakens the Magpies’ position significantly.