Liverpool would be keen to sign Alexander Isak if Newcastle United were prepared to sell the striker in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has reportedly told the club’s hierarchy that they should sell Alexander Isak this summer.

That is something that they have registered with Eddie Howe’s side if a deal worth in the region of £120 million - a potential British transfer record - could be done. However, Newcastle are adamant that Ekitike, who fired 22 goals for Frankfurt last season, would be signed to play alongside Isak.

Isak has established himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the world. He plundered 27 goals in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign, helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League and end a 70-year trophy drought. Indeed, Isak was on target as the Magpies beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle ambitions

After being purchased by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) almost four years ago, the aim is for Newcastle to eventually become one of the dominant forces in England and Europe. They want to retain their best players ahead of returning to the Champions League. And although they could bank a gargantuan fee and potentially double their money on the £62 million paid for Isak from Real Sociedad in 2022, the Magpies are reluctant.

The i Paper reports that Al-Rumayyan, who is the governor of PIF, does not want Newcastle to part ways with Isak. Last summer, the St James’ Park outfit had to sell Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules. They also explored the idea of offloading Anthony Gordon to Liverpool for £75 million but the exits of Anderson and Minteh meant the deal was taken off the table.

However, the Magpies’ financial situation has now improved and they do not face pressure to raise funds. It’s suggested by football finance expert Rob Wilson that Newcastle could ‘just afford’ Ekitike for around £75 million without breaking spending regulations.

In addition, The Telegraph suggests that Newcastle feel that Liverpool have tried to ‘unsettle’ Isak, who has three years remaining on his current contract, by allowing their approach to get into the public domain.

Liverpool plans

The Reds have already spent around £200 million this summer, with half of that on Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili have also arrived at the Premier League champions.

But it is thought that head coach Arne Slot will want a new striker, with Darwin Nunez struggling for consistency during his three years on Merseyside. Nunez started just eight league games last season and could depart if Liverpool’s valuation is met. However, the Uruguay international netted in last Sunday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Preston North End.