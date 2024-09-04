AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has sent Luis Suarez an emotional message on social media after he announced his retirement from international football.

Suarez, 37, has finally called time on his Uruguay career and he retires as their top scorer with 69 goals in 142 appearances, playing a key role in their Copa America triumph in 2011. As it stands, his club career at Inter Miami - alongside Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba - will continue having netted 20 goals in 28 games last season.

Recognised as one of the best strikers of his generation, he recorded 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games for Barcelona and also managed 81 goals at Liverpool, 111 at Ajax and 34 at Atletico Madrid as well as winning 22 trophies for club and country. And he inspired a whole generation of forwards, including Nunez who posted a farewell message on Instagram after his announcement.

“You are huge, @LuisSuarez9! Thank you for the bottom of my heart and for everything you did for me in the national team. You were my idol without knowing you and you are even more so now that I know you. As you said, you came as a child and you leave as a legend. It is everyone’s dream and you fulfilled it. " Nunez, 25, will now be the face of Marcelo Biesla’s attack after both Suarez and Edinson Cavani stepped down from the national team. It is set to be a new era moving forwards; an era that has already begun following the 2024 Copa America where they reached the semi-finals, with Nunez starting every game as they earned a third-place finish. He netted in both of their opening two games but failed to score against USA, Brazil or Colombia in their semi-final.

Prior to the tournament, he had 10 goals in seven games and his record is already impressive with 13 goals in 29 for his country. For now, the focus remains on helping to lead his country to success at the 2026 World Cup. Before then, he has plenty of time to establish himself across international fixtures in the hope he can be the spearhead for success and try to emulate what we saw from the two legendary figures who are no longer available to call upon.