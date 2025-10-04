Eze could still end up at Arsenal | Getty Images

Liverpool have a decision or two to make in the middle of defence, but could hijacking a Real Madrid transfer pay-off?

Things can change quickly in football and Liverpool could find this out the hard way if and when they decide to sit back round the negotiating table with Marc Guehi.

The England international, now that he could be available on a free transfer, is starting to attract a lot more attention with the Reds likely to have to fend off both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich if the are to sign the 25-year old. From a done deal to potentially missing out, Richard Hughes might have to look elsewhere. With Giovanni Leoni out for the season, the young Italian centre-half will need time to get up to speed next season and even if there is a growing confidence of Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract, the middle of defence is an area of concern.

Why Liverpool should shelve Ibrahima Konate contract talks

Konate’s wage demands have been reported to be as high as £200,000 per week plus bonuses. The 26-year old is an established international for France and sees himself as a first pick for Liverpool. He is well entitled to make such a demand, but the question that will be asked is whether or not they could get a replacement who is just as good for better value. Ironically, a player who Konate could be competing with at the World Cup next year could be the answer.

At the same age, Dayot Upamecano is in a similar situation to Konate at Bayern Munich with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Real Madrid are said to have moved on from Geuhi and are keeping tabs on the former RB Leipzig defender. Upamecano is on £165,000 per week at the German champions and could get a substantial pay rise and still be on less than Konate’s demands. If the Liverpool no.5 decides that his time on Anfield is over, who better than someone who is every bit as experienced who is available on a Bosman too?

How close Upamecano came to Premier League move

Upamecano was always a talented youngster and he could so easily have been lining up in one of the fiercest Premier League fixtures. With the world at his feet, the 32-times capped international could well have moved to England, as told to The Athletic:

“I was a young boy. I wanted to sign for them straight away,” he says. “Manchester United! But then my parents took me aside and said: ‘Let’s think carefully about this’. We thought about it for a long time and then decided that going ‘etape par etape’ (step by step) was the best option for me,” he says. “Everything Ralf said came true.” The Ralf that Upamecano so affectionately speaks about is Rangnick, the former Leipzig and Man Utd manager to which the player is forever grateful:

“Ralf was the most important coach for me. He’s a professor, a scientist of football, and he also cares about everything. He’s always there for you with advice on matters football and non-football, every single day. It’s not natural for a coach to be this involved with a squad of 25 players. I’ll never forget what he did for me, he was a key person in my career. I’m eternally grateful.”