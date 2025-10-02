Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace claps during the UEFA Conference League Play-off Round First Leg between Crystal Palace and Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi as a competitor for his signature gets linked elsewhere.

Liverpool’s only regret from a hugely successful summer will have been the failure to add a centre-half with experience.

The on/off pursuit of March Guehi went to the wire with even transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano claiming it was a done deal, had Crystal Palace been able to sign a replacement. The nature of the late bid didn’t help Richard Hughes and his recruitment team either with reports that Oliver Glasner had issued an ultimatum should his captain have been sold from beneath his feet. On the surface, the Reds should have made an earlier bid, if they wanted the England international that badly.

The goalposts have now moved with any team who wants to sign Guehi no longer needing to pay a transfer fee. They would if they want to sign the 25-year old in January, however, clubs from outwith the Premier League can sign a pre-contract agreement in just a matter of months. Liverpool, meanwhile, will have to wait until May at the earliest or make another offer to Palace when the window opens again.

There have been reports of interest from Real Madrid, however, AS suggests that they might have turned their attentions elsewhere in what would be a boost to Liverpool’s chances of signing Guehi. The Spanish media outlet claims that Dayot Upamecano is now on Xabi Alonso’s radar: “The 26-year-old Frenchman is in his final season with Bayern and has not yet renewed his contract. The Bavarian club paid more than 40 million euros for him in 2021, and his performances have been inconsistent, but at times very high , which is why Madrid are keeping an eye on him.

“And Bayern know this; they fear that Real Madrid may be behind his situation and intend to finalize his continuity as soon as possible, as can be seen from statements by their sporting director, Max Eberl, ‘I'm not surprised that many clubs are interested in Upamecano. We are also interested in renewing his contract . But it will take time; we are trying to conduct talks to convince him of the Bayern project.’”

Liverpool should make January Guehi move

The injury to Giovanni Leoni couldn’t have been predicted but now Liverpool need to rely on a player who has struggled for fitness in recent seasons and another who is yet to commit his future to the club. There is now a confidence at Anfield that Ibrahima Konate will put pen to paper on a new contract which could be why Madrid are targeting Upamecano instead. Like Guehi, Konate won’t have a shortage of options if he doesn’t sign.

Very rarely does a transfer meet universal approval and tick as many boxes as the one that should see Guehi become a Liverpool player. He has shown his temperament for England and an ability to handle pressure whilst also demonstrating his leadership qualities for Palace even when it looked like he was set to leave Selhurst Park. Even if Madrid step aside and change tact, the injury to Leoni means that Liverpool shouldn’t gamble on the sort of player who could be a regular in red for the next decade.