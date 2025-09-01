Liverpool remain linked with Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool have been working to sign Crystal Palace Marc Guehi ahead of deadline day

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool is off despite the player completing a medical with the Reds and a £35m agreement being reached.

That is according to David Ornstein of the Athletic who reports that Palace’s inability to source a replacement for their captain has stopped the move from going ahead. Guehi had agreed to a five-year contract with the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He completed a medical in London after the clubs reached an agreement over a £35m fee and 10 per cent sell-on clause on Monday afternoon. A deal sheet had also been submitted in an attempt to get the deal done, which gave the clubs until 9pm to finalise a transfer.

However, the move will now not be going ahead. Liverpool have kept hold of Joe Gomez amid deadline interest from AC Milan and Brighton and have secured the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

They could return for Guehi in January. The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer and currently has no plans to sign a new deal, meaning the Reds can swoop in 12 months to secure a free transfer. That could prove particularly useful if Ibrahima Konate heads to Real Madrid at the end of his Anfield contract.

Crystal Palace trouble at finding Marc Guehi replacement

Defender Jaydee Canvot has moved to Selhurst Park from Toulouse for a reported fee of £23 million. He has signed a four-year deal. Chairman Steve Parish told the club’s website: “Jaydee is an exciting talent whose progress has been on our radar for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to welcome him to South London. His arrival bolsters a squad already brimming with talent and potential, and I look forward to seeing his impact both this season, and in the future, in red and blue."

While Palace have signed one defender, it was a twist in their move for Igor Julio that proved the undoing of the Guehi deal. The Brighton man was set to make the move to Selhurst Park but has u-turned on his decision in order to go to West Ham United.

Oliver Glasner gets Marc Guehi wish

Oliver Glasner was adamant on Sunday that Guehi should not be sold, as he said after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa: "I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season.

"We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players - he is our captain."

There were some claims Glasner was ready to quit Palace if Guehi was sold, with the Eagles insisting before the win over Villa that he was eager for the defender to remain.