'Ready to travel' - Liverpool set to receive Marc Guehi green light on one condition

Liverpool have made a bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Marc Guehi is ready to travel to Liverpool to complete a deadline day switch, reports suggest.

The Reds are hopeful that they can sign the Crystal Palace captain before the transfer window shuts tomorrow. Guehi has been identified as someone who can add defensive experience and quality, having established himself as one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs.

Liverpool have made a £35 million offer plus a 10 per cent sell-on fee for Guehi. The England international is out of contract at Palace next year, which means that the club have a quandary as to whether they should cash in or keep their skipper and lose him for free.

Steve Parish stance

Palace chairman Steve Parish suggested after the victory over Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield earlier this month that the club would have to reluctantly cash in on Guehi. He said: “We'd have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it's a problem for us, unfortunately.

"Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn't afford to lose both. We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation. We'll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."

However, Palace will not want to lose Guehi for a lower fee than they value such a key player. They will also require replacements, with the Eagles closing in on Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse. But the South London side may want more depth as they prepare to compete in the Europa Conference League.

Guehi to Liverpool latest

Speaking on YouTube, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “The bid is there for Marc Guehi. From what I'm hearing, Liverpool and Palace will reach an agreement. From club to club, it's not a problem, the player has agreed terms. Marc Guehi is ready, the contract is ready, the player is ready to go, travel and sign but the deal depends on Palace. There is a chairman, Steve Parish, who has in front of his table, the numbers from Liverpool for a player who is out of contract next year and is not extending his contract.

“Steve Parish, on one side is keep your player and lose him on a free next summer so won't get any money, but on the other side takes the money and finds a replacement. If Palace find the right replacement, they will give the green light and Marc Guehi will travel. The personal terms are done, Marc Guehi wants to go to Liverpool and if it is not done, Liverpool will be ready for 2026. If Palace call, the deal will get done in the end.”

Palace are in action against Aston Villa tonight and it remains to be seen whether Guehi will feature. The 25-year-old has played in all of Oliver Glasner’s side’s five games so far, including their 0-0 draw against Fredrikstad earlier this week, which ensured qualification to the league phase of the Europa Conference League.