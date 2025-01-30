Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have not made any new signings so far this winter window.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this January window and as the transfer deadline approaches, it’s looking more than likely that they will see out another quiet winter. Once the window slams shut, the focus for the Reds will be on the contract situation involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, as well as potential deals in the summer.

As things stand, Liverpool are in for a busy end of season, as the mentioned trio are still without new deals and could well leave as free agents in just a matter of months. Arne Slot’s side could enter the summer window as Premier League champions, which will open huge doors for their potential spending.

The manager has teased some upcoming transfer action for his side and has revealed why they have not made any moves this month.

Slot addresses Liverpool’s lack of January action

With the deadline approaching, Liverpool look set to keep their senior squad in tact as they push for another Premier League title. The likelihood of the Reds signing off on any halfway departures was always slim but amid the exciting transfer links, many believed at least one new face might be announced.

However, Slot has addressed his side’s current form, which puts them six points clear of closest rivals Arsenal in the league table, with a game in-hand still to play.

Speaking to Gary Lineker on the BBC’s Football Focus, the Dutchman said: “Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I'm hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

“It’s maybe harder if you go to a club where everybody expects you to win, win, win, win, win and you look at the group of players you feel like, ‘This is going to be difficult’. But that’s obviously not the situation over here. I know people sometimes question this because they haven't seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well.

“There's a reason for that — because we're happy with the squad. But I do know in the background we are definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

Liverpool title pursuit

As well as their Premier League title mission, Liverpool rounded off their first stage of the Champions League by finishing at the top of the table. Despite their final match of the league ending in defeat to PSV, the Reds top the standings and earn automatic progression into the last 16.

Liverpool will take on either Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest in their first knockout clash. The four teams will battle it out in the play-offs to claim one of the final eight places in the next stage. They are joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, who all failed to finish inside the top eight.

Man City scraped their way into the top 24 with their latest win over Club Brugge. The struggling side earned just 11 points from the league stage of the UCL.