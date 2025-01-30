Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Arne Slot’s former players revealed he’d relish a chance to work with the Liverpool head coach again but looks set to join another European outfit.

It’s a position that Danny Murphy believes Liverpool will strengthen in the summer transfer window. Sections of supporters will agree.

The challenges Diogo Jota regularly faces with fitness and Darwin Nunez’s stuttering form means that Murphy has an inkling that the Reds will be in the market for a striker at the end of the season.

"It seems logical because Nunez has been there a while now and not kicked on and not actually become the player a lot of people thought he would," the former Anfield midfielder told LiverpoolWorld. "Although he's got loads of real good qualities and strengths, Liverpool needs a striker that's a bit more reliable in front of goal.

“People are right to point out Jota and his injuries, it's been consistent since he's been at the club that he really struggles to maintain a good number of games. So, if you want to be successful and stay at the top of the table in terms of winning leagues and Champions Leagues, then it wouldn't surprise me at all if Liverpool are in a market for a striker.”

Centre-forward struggles

Even if Liverpool go on to claim the Premier League title in emphatic style and add other pieces of silverware to the Anfield trophy cabinet - they are still fighting on four fronts - bringing in a new centre-forward could be on the agenda.

While the Reds have scarcely been goal-shy, there have not been enough from the No.9 position. From both flanks, Mo Salah has been in barnstorming form and Cody Gakpo too been excellent. Luis Diaz has operated through the middle at times and found the back of the net 12 times this season, but is more effective when deployed out wide.

There aren’t too many positions in the current team that fans would swap with any of their rivals. It’s why Liverpool are six points clear at the summit of the Premier League and track for a 20th title. But a striker may likely be one, as well as potentially a left-back.

It will be intriguing if Liverpool do move for a new centre-forward in the imminent future. In truth, they would likely have to cash in on Nunez if they were do bring in a fresh recruit. The Uruguay international has struggled to build any impetus and reportedly has interest from Saudi Arabia. If Nunez was to opt for a fresh challenge, new option is could be considered.

There is no doubt that Alexander Isak would be the top of plenty of Kopites’ wish list. Isak has scintillating for Newcastle United, having plundered 19 goals in all competitions - with 17 of those in the Premier League. However, the Magpies would likely be reluctant to sell and have reportedly slapped a £150 million price tag on the Sweden international’s head. That could be a figure Liverpool baulk at and they instead may look to bring in a more astute striker.

Roberto Firmino was unheralded when he signed for Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 but would go on to etch himself into club folklore. In addition, Jota was not a regular for Wolverhampton Wanderers but was signed in the summer of 2020. Although he’s had his injury problems, there’s no denying the Portugal international’s quality when he does play.

Gimenez reunion

There have been suggestions from some quarters that Slot could look to reunite with one of his former players. Santiago Gimenez was a pivotal player while Slot was in charge of Feyenoord. Signed from Mexican side Cruz Azul in 2002, Gimenez fired 49 goals in 86 appearances as the Rotterdam outfit won the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup during Slot’s tenure.

Gimenez has continued his barnstorming streak since Slot left for Liverpool. So far this term, he’s found the back of the net 15 times in only 18 outings. And earlier this month, the 23-year-old admitted that he would be keen to reunite with Slot in the future. "Yes, absolutely," he told Fox Sports when asked if he'd like to play for Liverpool’s head coach again.

"Football is always about meeting the same familiar faces again and that is the beauty of this world. You leave an impression, make friends all over the world, and later you see each other again, greet each other and meet again. Since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in one of the top five leagues in the world and one of those leagues is Spain, England or Italy."

However, a possible reconvention - if one was ever considered that is - will have to wait. One of Gimenez’s childhood dreams is about to come true as he closes in on a January transfer to Italy. The Mexico international is in negotiations to join AC Milan for a reported potential fee of €35 million.

The January window is proving there is a dearth of strikers on the market. The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton are all scrambling to add to their front line before the 11pm deadline on Monday. The summer could be the same and if Liverpool are looking to add a fresh marksman, Gimenez appears he’ll be off the table.