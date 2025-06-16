Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

It's a potential exit that has come as a surprise - but is fathomable.

Andy Robertson has known for some time that Liverpool are likely to strengthen in his position. There have been transfer links for several months. AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez was mooted as a potential summer arrival when the Reds were hurtling towards the Premier League title. That has not changed now the silverware adorns the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Despite Robertson being the first choice left-back, there was always a feeling that Arne Slot would add to the role. Not that the Liverpool boss was unhappy with the Scotland international's performance. Far from it.

But with Robertson aged 31, plenty of fans concur that a successor is needed. While Kerkez is likely to arrive and eventually become the main player in the role, it's always been felt that Robertson would still have a part to play. He's been a tremendous servant since his arrival in 2017, winning eight major trophies in as many years.

However, with a year left on his Anfield contract, Robertson may not be keen on becoming a deputy at this stage of his career. He will still feel he has several years left competing at the top.

Atletico Madrid struggles

It's why when the news broke of Atletico Madrid’s interest that it did not feel like a curveball. Diego Simeone's side have signed full-backs Kieran Trippier and Matt Doherty in the past, while Conor Gallagher left Chelsea for the Spanish capital last summer. A move to Atletico would feel like a move that would suit Robertson and his tenacious playing style.

The left-hand side is an area that Los Colchoneros seemingly need to bolster after finishing third in La Liga. Their opening fixture in the expanded Club World Cup appeared to speak volumes. Atletico suffered a 4-0 defeat by Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Spanish publication AS Diario reported that Atletico's left-hand side was 'sieve-like' throughout the performance.

Javi Galan lined up in the left-back position but is said to have 'struggled enormously with each appearance due to his pace and couldn't create any real danger in the attack. The signing of an elite player in this position is necessary’. In addition, Samuel Leno played left midfield but 'there were many doubts about his position and a left flank that was completely overwhelmed by PSG. He was substituted once again at halftime, a very poor performance'.

Atletico boss Simeone was asked whether he was worried about the difficulties on the left flank. However, the former Argentina international opted to play down suggestions about the struggles. Simeone replied: "No, we're doing very well."

Robertson addresses his future

Robertson did suggest last week that his Liverpool future was somewhat uncertain ahead of Kerkez’s expected arrival. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “We have discussed [my future], of course we have. We’ve had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I’m not sure. All I know is I fly off on holiday and it’s well needed. I need a rest after a long season, and then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is. I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done that so I’m not going to start doing that now.

“I know the position I’m in, I know I’ve only got a year left. A lot’s getting spoken about it, a lot’s getting said, but my pure focus is focussing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids. Then I’ll try and come back in the best shape possible for pre-season, and then we’ll see what the future holds when those decisions come.”