Diogo Jota has tragically passed away at the age of 28.

The President of the Portuguese Football Federation has released an official statement following the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Local news first reported that the 28-year-old and his brother Andre, 26, had died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning. Andre was also a footballer and represented FC Penafiel in the Portuguese second tier.

Spanish police have released an initial statement on the incident.

“A road accident occurred at 12.30am this morning at kilometre 65 of the A-52 motorway, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

“A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tyre burst while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed.

“Pending the completion of forensic tests, one of the deceased has been identified as Diogo Jota, a Liverpool FC player, and his brother, Andre Felipe.”

Portuguese Football Federation ‘devastated’

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, this early morning, in Spain,” Pedro Proença said in a statement.

“Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, they played their football.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked Uefa for a minute's silence, this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship.

“Lost to two champs. The loss of Diogo and Andre represent irreplaceable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything, daily, to honour their legacy.”

Liverpool Football Club have released a statement on the ‘unimaginable’ loss of Diogo and Andre. FC Porto, where Jota spent a year-long loan in 2016, have also issued a statement.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace.”