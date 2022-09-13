Liverpool predicted team for their Champions League Group A match against Ajax tonight.

Liverpool return to action tonight when they welcome Ajax to Anfield in the Champions League (20.00 BST).

It’s been six days since the Reds’ woeful 4-1 loss to Napoli in the European Cup opener.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were well below the best - with the boss even calling the performance a ‘horror show’.

But with last weekend’s Premier League games being postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Klopp’s had plenty of time with his squad to put right the errors made at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

For the visit of Ajax, who beat Rangers 4-0 in their Group A curtain-raiser, Liverpool will be without several key players including Andy Robertson and captain Jordan Henderson.

Klopp may also be weighing up several changes from the Napoli loss.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we think will play against Ajax.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

The Brazil No.1 would have been furious to have conceded four goals against Napoli. He's managed just two clean sheets so far this season.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Well, well below his best against Napoli. Defensive levels were profusely short of what is required and he'll need to be better.

Centre-back - Joel Matip

Joe Gomez was subbed at half-time for the ex-Cameroon international in Naples. Klopp may look to call on the experience head of Matip to add calmness to the rearguard.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

The colossus Dutchman has come in for criticism following a few shaky performances. But remains the leader of the defensive and Klopp won't want to make too many changes.

Left-back - Kostas Tsmikas

With Andy Robertson sidelined with a knee injury, the Greece international will get his opportunity.

Centre-midfield - Fabinho

Among Liverpool's worst performers against Napoli and has not been at his best all season. However, the reintroduction of Thiago in the middle of the park may help.

Centre-midfield - Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group A match against SSC Napoli at AXA Training Centre on September 06, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Came off the bench and put himself about against Napoli - something his team-mates had failed to do. That's a side of his game in which Thiago has improved markedly, although his range of passing will be most important.

Centre-midfield - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The teenager was one of the better players at Napoli. Elliott should keep his spot, especially with the ongoing injury problems.

Right-wing - Mo Salah

Mo Salah. Picture: Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

The Egyptian has been subdued in his past two outings. A big performance is needed from Salah.

Striker - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota. Picture: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The Portuguese has been busy when coming off the bench against Everton and Napoli. Now it may finally be time to hand Jota a first start of the season after his hamstring injury.

Left-wing - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz. Picture: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images