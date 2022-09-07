Liverpool were comprehensively defeated 4-1 by Napoli in their opening Champions League Group A loss.

Liverpool’s 2022-23 Champions League campaign started in the worst manner possible as they suffered a harrowing 4-1 loss to Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Reds’ lacklustre start to the season hit a new low as they were outfought and outplayed by the Serie A club.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts after Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (not pictured) of SSC Napoli scores their team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s side were well and truly stunned in the first half as Napoli ran rampant and scored three goals

Victor Osimhen hit the post within the first minute before the home side were awarded a penalty three minutes later for handball against James Milner.

Piotr Zielinski stepped up and slammed home.

It should have been 2-0 when Napoli again were awarded a spot-kick when Virgil van Dijk stamped on the foot of Osimhen.

It was Osimhen who stepped up rather than Zielinski this time - but had his effort saved by Alisson Becker.

That wasn’t to matter, though, as Napoli continued to bombard Liverpool and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa doubled the advantage.

And on the stroke of half-time, they had their third goal through Giovanni Simeone.

Klopp would have expected a response after the interval - yet got the opposite as Zielinski had his second and Napoli’s fourth after just two minutes of play.

Luis Diaz did arrow home a consolation goal but it proved a sobering evening in Italy for the Reds.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Knew he was in for a tough night when rounded after just one minute. Saved the second penalty but had no chance with all four goals. Made some decent stops in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2

An insipid defensive display in the first half. The opening goal stemmed from his area, he was caught ball-watching for the second and beaten like he wasn’t there for the third. Played some clever passes in the first half but that didn’t make up for his defensive deficiencies.

Joe Gomez* - 2

Torn apart. Culpable for all three first-half goals. The finger could certainly be pointed at him for Napoli’s second after Gomez gave the ball away so cheaply - only moments after doing similar and being spared by a van Dijk goalline block. Then his meek challenge in the box gifted Napoli’s third. No surprise he was hooked at half-time.

Virgil van Dijk - 3

Napoli were rightly awarded a penalty for his foul on Osimhen. Made a goalline block but was run ragged by the Serie A outfit for the majority of the game.

Andy Robertson - 4

None of the goals were directly his fault but was part of a woeful defensive display.

Fabinho - 3

A passenger in the first half. Barely offered any protection to the defence and caught as still as Eleanor Rigby’s statue for Napoli’s second goal. This wasn’t just one bad performance, either. He’s been out of sorts all season but looked better when Thiago came off the bench, which bodes well for the coming games.

Harvey Elliott - 5

Busy enough at times and showed markedly more desire than a lot of his team-mates. Subbed with 13 minutes remaining.

James Milner** - 3

Flailing arm gave Napoli a golden chance to open the scoring - which they took. Booked for a rash challenge and ultimately was off the pace. Subbed in the 62nd minute.

Mo Salah**** - 3

Couldn’t even get the basics right at times. Salah could have had a huge chance to equalise in the 23rd minute when picked out in acres of space - but couldn’t control the ball. Had one shot saved fairly easily in the first half and that was about as close as he came to scoring. Subbed in the 62nd minute as his barren streak continued.

Roberto Firmino*** - 4

Barely involved in the first half. Similar in the second before being subbed in the 62nd minute.

Luis Diaz - 7

Toiled away in the opening 45 minutes and looked like the only player who was going to score. Took his goal superbly and was Liverpool’s man of the match.

Subs

*Joel Matip - 4

Was supposed to help stem Napoli. Instead, got caught by a ball over the top moments into the second half which yielded Napoli’s fourth goal.

** Thiago Alcantara - 7

Minutes under his belt in what was his first game after returning from a hamstring injury. Put himself about and won several tackles.

***Diogo Jota - 5

More game-time for the Portuguese having had a long-term hamstring issue.

**** Darwin Nunez - 4

Tried to get things going but little came off.

*****Arthur Melo - N/A