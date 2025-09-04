Liverpool are still interested in signing Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool were denied the signing of Marc Guehi in the 11th hour of the summer Deadline Day.

Marc Guehi has made his feelings abundantly clear following his failed move to Liverpool this week. The centre-back was closing in on a Deadline Day switch to Anfield but drama in the 11th hour saw talks totally collapse between the two Premier League sides.

Guehi had been a leading target for Liverpool for most of the summer but it took until the final day of the window before serious talks began. The Reds had a £35 million fee agreed by Palace and Guehi had also finalised things on his end as well.

However, as the Eagles failed to bring in a suitable replacement for their captain, they withdrew from the Guehi sale late on, and the window closed without a deal materialising.

Marc Guehi makes feelings clear after failed Liverpool move

Heated discussions between Palace chairman Steve Parish and manager Oliver Glasner reportedly played a significant part in the Guehi deal collapsing. The manager was not happy with the club agreeing to sell the captain so late in the window and there were even concerns over him walking over the whole situation.

In the end, a deal failed to get over the line, despite Liverpool submitting a deal sheet to buy them some extra time. This has left Guehi ‘disappointed’ in the outcome of his Deadline Day saga, having been ‘waiting’ at Liverpool’s London office during the final hours of the window.

That’s according to The Times, who have reported that Guehi will now ‘reject any offer’ of a new contract tabled by Crystal Palace and ‘plans to leave as a free agent’ once his current deal expires next summer. The England international had agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool and looked set to join Alexander Isak in a dramatic final push from the champions.

Liverpool still plan to pursue Marc Guehi

After failing to agree a summer move and Guehi now clearly set on leaving Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace have just two cards to play when it comes to his now seemingly guaranteed exit. The Eagles can either opt to sell for a reduced fee once the market reopens in January, or keep him for the season and allow him to leave as a free agent once his contract expires.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning to revisit their pursuit of Guehi in 2026 and are eyeing a January move in order to snub other clubs in competition for his signature. Due to Parish’s fear of losing the captain for free, Palace may open the floor to a deal during the winter window. A ‘new asking price’ will come into play, which is reported to be £25 million - £10 million less than what the Reds were willing to pay on Deadline Day.

Other clubs have shown interest in signing Guehi this year and Palace have previously rejected handsome figures for their star defender. The Eagles knocked back a £70 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur back in January, and now they risk losing Guehi for nothing if they can’t reach an agreement in the new year.

