Liverpool's deal for Marc Guehi collapsed at the 11th hour on transfer deadline after Crystal Palace pulled out of the deal

Liverpool failed to bring in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on Monday as a deal for the player collapsed at the 11th hour on transfer deadline day.

The Reds had agreed a fee of £35m on Monday afternoon, and had made plans for the player to undergo his medical in London. The late nature of the agreement with Palace meant any deal would have come close to the deadline.

A deal sheet was submitted to give the clubs an added two hours to get the transfer completed. However, the move was thrown into doubt when Igor Julio u-turned on his decision to join the Selhurst Park club and instead looked to complete a move to West Ham.

The Eagles did confirm a deal for Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse for £21m but with the club in the Europa Conference League this season, they need plenty of depth and a deal for Guehi was taken off the table.

Fear over Oliver Glasner exit halted Marc Guehi move

While Palace being unable to sign a replacement was viewed as the main reason behind Guehi’s transfer collapse, The Guardian has revealed further insight into why the deal really fell through.

They report that Glasner was “extremely unhappy” that Palace had accepted Liverpool’s offer for Guehi and again told the club he did not want to lose his captain on the final day of the window. “Heated” talks were held with club chairman Steve Parish on Monday night.

The report that states: “There were even fears that the Austrian, who led Palace to their first trophy when they won the FA Cup in May, could step down after making it clear that they must keep hold of Guéhi if they are to have a successful season.”

Palace accepted Liverpool’s late offer due to Guehi being in the final year of his contract with the Eagles and he is likely to available for a cut-price in January or for free next summer.

What Oliver Glasner said about Marc Guehi before deadline day drama

Glasner was adamant before deadline day that Guehi could not leave Palace. The defender started for the club on Sunday night as they won 3-0 at Aston Villa, with the England international curling in a brilliant goal to help his side secure the victory.

"I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season," Glasner said.

"We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

"We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players - he is our captain."

Glasner has got his wish for now but the decision could harm Palace from a financial standpoint, as one of their prized assets could now be on his way out of the club for nothing in 12 months.