‘Disgusting’ - Former Liverpool star reacts to Carabao Cup final horror tackle

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off following a tackle from Moises Caicedo

Jamie Redknapp was left stunned by referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision not to caution Moises Caicedo for a “disgusting” challenge on Ryan Gravenberch.

The Liverpool man was forced off on a stretcher after Caicedo’s first-half lunge. Jurgen Klopp has been dealt several injury woes in recent weeks and Gravenberch looks set to join them on the treatment table.

Reds supporters raged online when Caicedo escaped treatment, with many believing the midfielder should have seen red. Klopp - as well as crocked forward Mohamed Salah - were visibly furious following the attempt to in the ball.

During the game, former referee Mike Dean agreed with the on-field decision, insisting the lunge did not showcase serious foul play. He said: "I think he's caught his foot on his (Ryan Gravenberch's) foot.

"I know the VAR can't inform the referee but tackles like that, he's seen a foul, tried to play on that's when you say to the referee ‘It's not serious foul play but it's a yellow card'. It is a yellow card offence, no doubt whatsoever."

However, former Liverpool star Redknapp went further, slamming Caicedo for his “clumsy” challenge. He added in the studio: “It's not a great challenge. It's extremely clumsy. I think it always is worse when a player's foot is planted. You can see here, that as Gravenberch makes the challenge, his foot is planted. It looks disgusting.

