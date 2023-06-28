The midfielder has already spoken out on the potential last month.

Liverpool’s interest in Dominik Szoboszlai is certainly not out of the blue and the player spoke as recently as last month regarding a potential move away.

The Hungarian has starred for Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig across his career to date and the 22-year-old boasts a strong eye for goal, creativity and incredible ball-striking ability. With Liverpool chasing more defensively-minded midfielders in recent times (Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia) the reports of a potential move this summer is certainly a switch in their approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Szoboszlai has previously spoken out on a potential move away, as this has not been the first time he’s been linked with a move to the Premier League. The attacker revealed to Index last month that a club without Champions League football would still be an attractive destination and he’d be happy to sacrifice it for the right club.

“I have a feeling what this question is about,” he said.

“Since we just mentioned Klopp and next year Liverpool will only be in the Europa League. But believe me, I don’t know anything about liverpool scouts at our matches, and if they were there, I have no idea who was being watched.”

“It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, as it would be under Guardiola or Mourinho. I don’t know what they could get out of me.”

The Reds are lacking in energetic midfielders who can help match the intensity that Jurgen Klopp desires from his players rather than attacking recruits, but with the club targeting Mason Mount for most of the summer, the move for Szoboszlai isn’t that left-field. David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported today that Liverpool are ‘exploring’ a move for the player and that the club also met with 22-year-old’s representatives this week with a view to a transfer this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement