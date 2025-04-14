Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are expected to confirm the news that Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract.

Don Hutchison believes it is a matter of time until Virgil van Dijk commits to Liverpool.

The Reds captain is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract this week. Much has been made of van Dijk’s future during Arne Slot’s side’s charge towards the Premier League title. His current deal expires in June and there has been plenty of debate as to whether he will stay along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

The latter signed a fresh two-year deal last Friday and van Dijk is poised to do similar. The Netherlands international underlined his importance to Liverpool yet again by heading home the winner in a 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday. It moved the Reds to within six points of being crowned champions of England for a 20th time in the club’s history.

And Hutchison believes that van Dijk’s celebrations after his 89th-minute intervention underlined that good news is coming for Kopites. The ex-Liverpool midfielder said on the Premier League’s Goal Rush programme: “From what I'm hearing from inside, I think it will get done. It's only a matter of time. The fact he was kissing the badge at the end in front of the Kop, he's saying he loves the club, the fans love me. It's only a matter of time.”

However, Hutchison did suggest that van Dijk’s winner could well have been ruled out. West Ham remonstrated that the Liverpool skipper fouled Niclas Fullkrug, which gave him a free header to guide beyond visiting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Hutchison added: “I think it is only just. It's not clear but what you've got to do if you're Fulkrug is be stronger. You have got to be physical, you have got to be stronger. The fact that Fulkrug was a little bit light then there's only one winner and you give him a free header in front of goal, the chances are he is going to score.”

Van Dijk did hint after the West Ham triumph that his new deal could be announced this week. However, Liverpool boss Slot was tight-lipped at his post-match press conference. Slot said: “I think he means let's see what next week means when we play Leicester City because that is, at this moment of time, by far the most important thing this club is looking at. Two more wins. I think the first 32 games have shown us how difficult it is – not only for us but for every team in the Premier League – to win a game of football.

“So, the competition has never been as strong as it is this season. That's what makes it so hard to win a game of football. Everybody can say, 'You have to win two.' We still have to win two, so we should be completely focused on that and if in the meantime a contract extension or whatever happens – but my full focus is on Leicester and, I'm sure, Virgil's as well.”