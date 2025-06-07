Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool and the rest of the Liverpool players during the Liverpool Premier League Champions parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have completed a deal for their second signing of the summer transfer window

Liverpool are wasting little time in the transfer market as they look to build a team strong enough to retain the Premier League title next season.

The Reds celebrated a 20th domestic title last campaign as Arne Slot took to life in the Anfield hot-seat with ease. The Merseyside outfit also reached the final of the Carabao Cup and were looking a good shout for the Champions League until they came up against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

They were knocked out on penalties with PSG going on to beat the rest of their knockout opponents in normal time before obliterating Inter Milan in the final. The Reds will be eager to defend the Premier League and challenge on more fronts next season.

Slot is aiming to put his stamp on the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. There has already been a handful of changes this summer with Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili - who agreed to join last summer - arriving while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have departed.

Deals are being explored for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez with talks at an advanced stage for both players.

Liverpool agree deal for Armin Pecsi

Those are not the only transfers involving the Reds currently, as Liverpool have announced the signing of Armin Pecsi from from Hungarian side Puskas Akademia. The 20-year-old completed his medical and has officially put pen to paper on his contract with the club. The move is a club record deal for the Hungarian outfit with their previous record departure standing at around £1.6m.

A club statement from Puskas Akademia confirmed: “We sold the goalkeeper's playing rights to Liverpool for a club record fee. We thank Ármin for his work at the Puskás Academy, we are proud of him, and we wish him much success in his future career!”

Pecsi was one of just three goalkeepers nominated for the Golden Boy award and set a record for Hungarian football as he became the first footballer from the Hungarian top-flight to receive a nomination for the award. He has played in 46 games for the club since his debut, helping them to third and second in the league in his two seasons in the senior set-up.

Armin Pecsi says goodbye to Puskas Akademia

In a statement on the Puskas Akademia website, the goalkeeper - who is a boyhood Liverpool fan - said: “It is very difficult to express my gratitude in a few sentences for everything I have received from the Puskás Academy, but now that the time has come to say goodbye, I will try.

“I am very grateful to everyone who took care of me during my academy years, I owe my gratitude to all my goalkeeping coaches and former coaches, I will only bring with me to Liverpool beautiful memories from my years in the youth and senior teams.

“I grew up in this club, I became a top-flight footballer and professional footballer here, but now an opportunity has come into my life that I had to seize, so I decided to make a change. I thank you once again for everything, and I will do everything to make the club proud of me in the future.”