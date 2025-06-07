Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League) | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

Liverpool are moving swiftly with their summer transfer business with another deal close to completion

Liverpool have been one of the busiest clubs in the early weeks of the transfer window as they look to defend the Premier League title next campaign.

The Reds cruised to their 20th domestic crown in Arne Slot’s first season, as they wrapped up first spot with four games to spare. The Dutchman is keen for more success and has already added to his squad with the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Anfield outfit are hopeful of completing deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz as they look to further strengthen for another title challenge next term. There are players who will leave the club too with Trent Alexander-Arnold already joining Real Madrid while Caoimhin Kelleher has joined Brentford. The Bees have paid just £12.5m up front for the Republic of Ireland international but the deal could rise to £18m.

Liverpool close in on another goalkeeper

Liverpool are “set to agree” a deal for goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Hungarian side Puskas Akademia in what would be a record sale for the Eastern European club.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reported on X: “Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20-year-old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia. Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side. Here we go, soon.”

Pecsi has played 52 games for Puskas since making his debut for the club and is an exciting young goalkeeper. He is among the nominees for the 2025 Golden Boy award, and only one of three goalkeepers on the list. The other goalkeepers nominated play in Ligue 1 in France and in the Belgian Pro League.

Alisson Becker is the Reds’ firm number one choice while Giorgi Mamardashvili is poised to arrive at Liverpool next month. So it remains to be seen where Pecsi would fit.

Armin Pecsi convinced to make move by Liverpool

Speaking to M4 Sport in Hungary back in December, Pecsi was asked about making a move to another European club - but insisted he was not ready to make that jump just yet.

He said: “I'm trying to make the most of myself, I have a contract with Puskás until 2028. I'm not used to dealing with things like that yet. Since I extended my contract, I haven't really bothered to get settled, I'm trying to do the same thing I did before. There are many who would like to play abroad, but for me it's not the time yet.”

The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior international debut for Hungary but hopes to make the step up to the senior side soon, who are captained by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Pecsi added on his international hopes: “This is a big dream of mine, I'm trying to play at a high level all the time, and if I can perform well week after week, I hope that one day the invitation will come. I'm not really thinking about it yet, I want to defend well primarily in the U21s, but I'm trying to give my maximum to have a chance to get there.”