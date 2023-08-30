Liverpool have just a few days left of the summer transfer window to hold onto one of their most important players.

We are now into the the final days of the summer transfer window and Liverpool have a lot on their plate to digest. As well as throwing the kitchen sink at their pursuit of a new holding midfielder, they must also try to fend off Saudi Arabia, who are coming in hard to snap up Mohamed Salah before Friday’s deadline.

The Reds have already lost two key players to the ever-expanding Pro League. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both left Anfield this summer to sign for Saudi clubs, joining Roberto Firmino who also made the move following the expiration of his contract.

Saudi Arabia have been relentless in their raid of the Premier League this summer but they seem to have a fixation on Liverpool more than any other club. Having already signed three former Reds players, they’ve also enquired about Thiago, Luis Díaz, and now Salah. The latest update on this comes from journalist Rudy Galetti, who has reported that Al-Ittihad — Fabinho’s new club — has sent a delegation to Merseyside to convince Jurgen Klopp to part ways with his star winger.

“The aim is to convince Liverpool and Klopp to let the Egyptian player go,” Galetti wrote on Twitter. “In all likelihood, the bid already sent (more than $100m) will be increased as an extreme attempt at persuasion.”

Al-Ittihad are desperate to bring Salah over before the transfer window closes this week. They are reportedly willing to offer the 31-year-old a gargantuan wage packet, which would see him surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.3 million a week contract and become the highest paid player in the world.