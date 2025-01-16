Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a transfer target for Real Madrid as he approaches the end of his Liverpool contract.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to spark debate among football fans and professionals alike as he approaches the end of his contract with Liverpool. The vice-captain, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, is just five months away from becoming a free agent as his future at Anfield hangs in the balance.

Alexander-Arnold is also free to enter pre-contract discussions with overseas clubs, including top admirers Real Madrid. The Spanish powerhouse club have been in pursuit of the right-back for a long time now, and have already made an approach to sign him this month.

Los Blancos are eager to make Liverpool’s homegrown talent their marquee signing this year and those watching this saga unfold are starting believe he could be headed out the door. The speculation has been rising in recent weeks and Emile Heskey has weighed in on the lure Real Madrid have on players around the world, including Alexander-Arnold.

Heskey gives Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid verdict

Heskey recently discussed Madrid’s gargantuan presence on the transfer market and admitted it’s likely the 26-year-old will be considering the switch.

“I do think that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be thinking about a move away to Real Madrid, but it’s hard not to. If a footballer knows that there is that level of interest in them, it isn’t possible to block that out of your mind. It’s Real Madrid, they can turn anyone’s head,” the former Liverpool striker said.

“Trent will be thought of differently with regards to his contract situation to both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, because he has risen through the Liverpool academy. I had it at Leicester where I came through the academy, you are perceived differently by the fans.

“He needs to do what is best for his career, he’s possibly going to win the Premier League again this season, he’s won the Champions League, what’s next for him at Liverpool? He hasn’t been the captain, is that what could drive him to stay there, or does he want a new challenge? It’s for him to decide.”

Can Conor Bradley replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Some Liverpool fans were quick to knee-jerk react when Alexander-Arnold dropped a below par performance against Manchester United earlier this month. However, a bulk of the Kopite fanbase are still eager to see the defender commit his future to his boyhood club.

While Real Madrid refuse to give up their hunt, though, there is the increasing possibility Alexander-Arnold could be saying farewell to Anfield this year. Despite the gap it will leave in the side, Heskey and others have backed understudy Conor Bradley to step up to the plate full-time.

The 21-year-old burst into the spotlight last season when he did a stellar job at replacing Alexander-Arnold during his injury absence. Bradley made his full Premier League debut against Bournemouth and contributed an assist to the 4-0 win, followed by two more assists and his maiden goal against Chelsea ten days later.

“Conor Bradley has proven himself as a good replacement for Trent. I can’t see any reason why he couldn’t take over that right-back position,” Heskey said. “He may not have that ability that Trent does of stepping into midfield with the ball at his feet, but his defensive ability and the way he can get up and down the right, he’s absolutely good enough to play for that Liverpool side.

“Liverpool will be looking at whether he can take that next step, and whether they should bring someone in behind to support him or push him further.”