England manager Gareth Southgate at Brentford v Newcastle. Credit: Getty

England Euro 2024 squad: The England manager has reportedly left out a squad-favourite from years gone by.

England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly left former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of their provisional squad for the European Championships.

According to the Athletic, Henderson has been left out of the provisional 30-player squad which will be whittled down to the final 26 before the tournament. Or specifically, before June 7. The Ajax midfielder has been part of the last six major tournaments and it would be a bold move to leave him out given the experience he brings to a mostly-young squad.

However, Henderson’s season away from Liverpool has been rather underwhelming; time spent in the Saudi Pro League was highly criticised and he quickly jumped ship in January after half a season to join Dutch legends Ajax. His problems continued there as they finished in fifth place, only securing themselves a Europa League qualifying round position.

The 33-year-old has played near to 3,000 minutes in all competitions for both clubs this season managing eight assists during that time. Interestingly, he’s played more minutes during this campaign collectively (2,751) than last season (2,558).

David Ornstein who broke the news claims that Liverpool’s Curtis Jones could be in line to replace him as he is ‘expected’ to be in the 30-man squad despite never featuring for the senior team. However, he has 30 caps for the U21 side and has been with the England youth team since U15 level.

He has improved greatly across the last year, making 36 appearances across all competitions with five goals and three assists to his name. Other players that could rival Jones for a place are the talented Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

