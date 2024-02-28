Liverpool being back to their trophy-winning form has elevated the club and its fans after a disappointing 2022/23 season, but it's also shot up a flare to attract the attention of other clubs. As players perform well, rival teams are rubbing their hands together as they browse the impressive catalogue of talent at Anfield.

The Reds sank an already-struggling Chelsea on Sunday to lift the Carabao Cup, their first piece of silverware of the season. The desire to win as much as possible this season has been amplified as Liverpool look to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send off, but their impressive form is also putting their most important players on the radars of others.

When the season draws to a close, Liverpool will need to make important decisions on some of their senior players, most notably Mohamed Salah. However, other senior cogs in this red machine are also being earmarked by rivals.

Andy Robertson has become a target of Bayern Munich, as they look to replace the outward-bound Alphonso Davies, according to the Daily Mail. The Canadian left-back has 'reached a verbal agreement' with Real Madrid and the German outfit are scouring the market for suitable replacements.

Robertson turns 30 next month but Bayern — who are also headed for a transition period after announcing they will part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer — see him as a similar player to Davies and believe he can offer the same energy down the left.

The Bavarians are currently eight points behind Xabi Alonso's runaway Bayer Leverkusen and are hoping to bring in fresh talent this summer. They are hoping to discover whether the €35 million-rated (£30m) Robertson will be 'tempted' to pursue a new challenge after seven years at Anfield.

The Scotland captain arrived on Merseyside in 2017 in an £8 million deal from Hull City. Since then, Robertson has established himself as a Liverpool icon and his creative performances alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the duo the defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.