European giants 'would love' to sign 14-goal Liverpool star this summer who 'wants' to make the move
Liverpool are headed for some major changes once the 2023/24 season closes. As the club prepares to replace Jurgen Klopp after nine years at Anfield, it’s likely that some key players could also be looking to start a new chapter.
As things stand, the Reds will be releasing veterans like Joël Matip and Thiago when their contracts expire in June, but some player sales are also being reported on the transfer rumour mill. Mohamed Salah is the main name linked to a big summer move but a new report suggests that Luis Díaz’s future could also be in doubt.
According to Barcelona based reporter Alfredo Martínez, the reigning La Liga champions ‘would love’ to sign the Colombian winger this year, but it is apparently ‘almost impossible’. The report, relayed via Football Espana, claims that Díaz ‘wants’ to sign for Barca this summer but both parties know that ‘Liverpool are not going to make things easy’.
The Reds signed Díaz in January 2022 for £37 million, ahead of the departure of Sadio Mané in the summer window. Díaz contributed four goals and three assists in his debut season and he has since gone on to become a key asset to Klopp’s side.
The 27-year-old has notched 13 goals and four assists across all competitions this season, unsurprisingly attracting attention from clubs like Barcelona. Díaz is under contract at Anfield until 2027, which gives Liverpool a lot of scope to demand what they like, if they are to listen to offers for the winger.
Barcelona’s spending is likely to be limited once the transfer window opens but that hasn’t stopped them from eyeing up big money signings. A price tag has not been mentioned but the report claims Liverpool will have an expected high estimation, as Díaz’s current Transfermarkt value is a handsome €75 million (£64.5m).
