‘We could be neighbours’ - Everton forward makes surprise Liverpool transfer target admission

Neal Maupay made the claim about a countryman whilst on the French sport show GymTonic.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST

Everton forward Neal Maupay has hinted that fellow Frenchman Khephren Thuram is close to becoming a Liverpool player.

The Reds have all but agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Alexis Mac Allister and that opens the door for the club to move forward with other targets.

One of those is Nice midfielder Thuram. The 22-year-old liked a post regarding the Argentinian’s move to Liverpool earlier on Monday and recent reports had claimed that his father (Lillian Thuram) had been pushing for a move over Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Maupay appeared on French sports show GymTonic and when the topic of Thuram’s future came up, he hinted at a move to Liverpool: “He’s a great player. We could be neighbours soon.”

Thuram enjoyed a strong season on a personal level as his reputation in France grew thanks to his performances this year. He was a key player for Nice, featuring 48 time across all competitions, starting 30 times in the league and recording two goals and eight assists.

There was a 10-game stint in the Europa Conference League with Nice this season as they reached the quarter-finals before losing out narrowly to Basel in extra-time, with Thuram playing the full 120 minutes.

His energetic all-round qualities are what has drawn Liverpool to the player; after all, he ranks high for take-ons, progressive carries, interceptions and shot-creating actions. He would add a certain drive to Klopp’s midfield that has been missing in recent times and at 22, he can only get better.

