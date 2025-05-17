Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool holds a flag, as he celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have three fresh contract dilemmas to solve within the next 12 months

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the pitch, the 2024/25 season has been an imperious one at Anfield. Top of the league since November, a Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club was a formality for some time before it was sealed with four games to play.

What makes the former Feyenoord head coach’s job yet more impressive is that for a large portion of the season, headlines have been taken up as much by contract negotiations off the field as by results on it. The drama surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk could have been too much to handle for many managers experiencing English football for the first time, but Slot dealt with it with calmness and class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, resolutions for three of the Reds’ biggest-name stars were reached, with both Salah and van Dijk signing lucrative two-year contract extensions while Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave the club and is bound for Real Madrid.

New Liverpool trio out of contract next summer

As we reach the summer, three more Liverpool stars will be reaching the final twelve months of their deals with more big decisions to be made by the club hierarchy. Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konaté and Caoimhín Kelleher will all see their contracts run out in summer 2026.

As for Robertson, the 31-year-old Scotland captain hopes to sign another deal with the Reds. He expressed his feelings on the situation to a group of supporters during a conversation with Jamie Carragher at Football For Change’s charity lunch recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joked: “I have only got a year left, so I hope all you guys can help me with making the same noise around a new contract as you did with Mo and Virgil’s! Maybe you can stop linking the club with other left-backs as well!

“No look, I’ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left. I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let’s see what the future holds. I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”

When every Liverpool senior player is out of contract

2026: Andy Robertson, Caoimhín Kelleher, Ibrahima Konaté, Vitezslav Jaros

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2027: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley

2028: Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez

2029: Jarrell Quansah