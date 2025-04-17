Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool signs a new contract extension at Axa training centre on April 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the club

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have confirmed that centre-back Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the club. The length of his new deal was not disclosed by the Reds but it is widely understood to be a two-year deal, in line with the extension recently signed by Mohamed Salah.

Van Dijk and Salah’s contract situation has been hanging over Liverpool all season. Both players are now committed to remain on Merseyside but the same cannot be said of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks poised to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Dijk and Salah were both linked with exits amid interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia, however in his first interview since signing his new contract the Liverpool captain has shut down any suggestions he was considering a move elsewhere.

Virgil van Dijk’s first words since signing new Liverpool contract

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com. “There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it. It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

He continued: “It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

He added: "It always felt right. I said it from the first day on that it felt right and I think it showed in the years we have spent together up until now. And obviously more years to come. It is the place for me to be, to spend my best years, be successful with the club as we have been over the years and hopefully the future as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I love the city, I love the club, I love the fans. I love my teammates. I love everything that embodies Liverpool, and on to many more."

Van Dijk’s new contract can inspire Liverpool to get over the line in title race

Liverpool’s performances of late have been slightly uninspiring as they look to close in on the Premier League title. They have won two of their last three fixtures but have not done so convincingly.

Last week they secured a dramatic win over West Ham United as Salah celebrated his new contract with a stunning assist for Luis Diaz. Van Dijk scored a dramatic winner in that game with his celebrations and comments after appearing to hint his new deal was just around the corner.

Now that his contract has been confirmed, it will give added motivation to the squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester City. If Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town this weekend, and Liverpool beat the Foxes they will be Premier League champions.