Liverpool could look to cash in on Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer with his contract expiring in 2026.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been told to leave Liverpool this summer by his international manager.

The goalkeeper has served as second-choice goalkeeper to Alisson Becker for the past four years. He has proven to be an able deputy and helped the Reds win two Carabao Cups and reach another final.

This term, Kelleher has featured prominently in the Premier League title triumph. A hamstring injury suffered by Alisson meant Kelleher has played 10 times in the top flight. He was between the posts when Arne Slot’s side earn victories over Champions League-chasing trio Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea along with a 2-2 draw at second-placed Arsenal and third-placed Newcastle United.

However, having been confined to the role of deputy for so long, Kelleher will want to be a No.1 in his own right. The Republic of Ireland international has said it on several occasions in the past.

What’s been said

And Boys In Green boss Heimir Hallgrímsson believes that Kelleher needs to bring the curtain down on his Anfield career in the upcoming transfer window - and is not too concerned about the level he decides on.

“I just want him to go to a club where he will play on a regular basis,” said head coach Hallgrímsson via Echo Live. “I’m not so bothered where he goes because he showed everyone he can play at the highest level of the Champions League and Premier League.

“Sometimes goalkeepers and centre-backs, if they are playing at a lower league level they have a lot to do and keep busy. I know he wants to be playing at the highest level and he’s spoken about that as well. I know that and I guess - I don’t know for sure - he will be playing at the highest level.”

Will Kelleher leave Liverpool?

In truth, it is likely that Kelleher will depart. Alisson remains firmly at the top of the pecking order and Liverpool may feel that it is time to allow Kelleher to depart. He will have a year remaining on his contract and the Reds can raise a fee by selling the Cork-born stopper rather than risk losing him in 2026. He has been linked to Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth and newly-promoted Leeds United.

In addition, Liverpool have agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. A deal worth up to £29 million was brokered last summer and Mamardashvili will become a Reds player on July 1.

While on Republic of Ireland international duty last September, Kelleher said: “I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction."

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."