Man Utd are looking to rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could attempt to follow Liverpool's example.

Former Liverpool recruitment chiefs Julian Ward and Michael Edwards are on the radar of Man Utd as they look to reshuffle the axis of power, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment.

Two of Ratcliffe's main confidants, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, have already started work on identifying issues at United and they are expected to oversee several new hires above manager Erik ten Hag.

Richard Arnold has already left his role as United's chief executive and sporting director John Murtough is expected to follow. That leaves a major gap to fill in the under-performing club's hierarchy and several recruitment experts have been linked with a role at Old Trafford.

Among several names is Ward, with The Independent reporting that he is Brailsford's 'main choice' to take a director's role at United. Ward spent 11 years at Liverpool, stepping in to succeed Edwards as the club's sporting director in the summer of 2022 but announced his planned resignation within months.

Ward was in charge of Liverpool's recruitment when they signed the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister. He officially left the Reds in May.

Edwards is also on United's radar and is said to have been a long-time target to take a recruitment role. But the report adds that he would be reluctant to get back into such work for anything less than £10million a year.

Edwards was appointed as Liverpool's sporting director in November 2016 and oversaw an outstanding period of transfer business at Anfield. It was he who famously convinced Jurgen Klopp to sign Mohamed Salah when the German wanted Julian Brandt, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson also arrived on his watch.

Newcastle's current sporting director Dan Ashworth is also on the shortlist, as is Monaco chief Paul Mitchell. Dougie Freedman of Crystal Palace has previously been linked and has a good relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson.