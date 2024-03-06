Jamie Carragher was left embarrassed on-air last night after a brilliant exchange with Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane.

The German side overcame Lazio to move into the quarter-finals of the competition with a 3-0 victory, with the England striker netting twice as they overcame a first-leg deficit. They will now await the outcome of the draw on March 15.

Following the game, he came onto the famed CBS Sports Golazo show with Carragher, Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and host, Kate Abdo. But before they could speak about the victory, attention quickly turned to the former Liverpool star, who had claimed he had spoken to the forward before the game - which turned out not to be true, much to the amusement of the panel.

"Before we do anything, I think we should clear something up because Jamie said earlier in the pre-game that he called you and spoke to you this week - is that true or false?" she asked. Kane, looking a bit sheepish, responded: "Erm, that is false." His answer set off a round of laughter from Henry and Richards, while Carragher pleaded: "H, don't do this to me! I'm telling everyone in America that we're friends, that we've got a great relationship. I can't believe you have just done that to me!"

Kane reassured the former Liverpool player, saying: "We are friends but I'm not going to lie on national TV!" When asked if he even had Carragher's number, the 30-year-old explained: "We exchange messages on Twitter, you know. Twitter friends."