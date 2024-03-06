g

Everton's attacking issues continue to plague their season and it doesn't help to hear that their former forward has netted two hat-tricks in eight days.

Sean Dyche has continually banged the drum this season about his side's attacking frustrations but the hard truth is that they have scored the third-least goals across the league - with only Burnley and Sheffield United netting less.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their failures in front of goal have been the story of the season, sadly. A consistent pattern has emerged across their games, especially at Goodison Park; they dominate on expected goals but a lack of a clinical finisher has held them back. In fact, Everton have had a higher expected goals figure (xG) than their opponents 17 times in the league this season but have lost six and drawn five of those games which clearly shows their issues.

Once again, the weekend's action saw them struggle to make their dominance pay against West Ham, who cruelly stole three points in added time - and Dyche expressed his dismay at the result. "You can't say every week about xGs because it's through the roof again. You have to go and score a goal," Dyche told Sky Sports. "Too many games have got away from us at Goodison. We can't keep creating chances and not killing a game off."

One player who hasn't struggled in front of goal this season is Ellis Simms, the former Everton academy graduate who joined Coventry this summer in a £7m deal. The Sky Blues sit three points off the play-off places after a 5-0 romp over Rotherham and Simms has now netted 12 goals in all competitions, including two hat-tricks in eight days.