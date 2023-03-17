The former midfielder has had his say on the current Liverpool manager’s future.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that Jurgen Klopp should leave the club this summer ahead of what he calls an ‘impossible task’ facing the German. Klopp has been at the club since 2015 and is currently the longest-reigning manager in the league and the Reds have enjoyed years of success under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

However, this season has seen them eliminated from both domestic cups early - both of which they were reigning champions - as well as crash out of the Champions League to Real Madrid once again. Now with at least two, maybe three, central midfielder departing in the summer, Klopp faces another squad rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamann, speaking to Sky Germany, believes the task is an impossible task and that the manager and the club would both benefit from a split ahead of next season.

“I feel like he’s telling himself he can turn it around. That assumes they bring players in. If they don’t bring players in then I can’t see him staying. I can’t imagine him staying if he doesn’t have a remote chance of playing for a title. The competition is huge. I think it would be best for both sides if they make a cut in the summer. The team [has] been falling apart in the last few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They set the bar very high after the disappointment of last year, when they were about to win all four titles. They gambled away the two biggest at the last moment. It was clear that it would be a difficult season, but I didn’t think they would fall apart like that.

“For a coach who’s been around that long I think it’s almost impossible to pull off. The team needs a complete makeover. You need at least four five players, if not seven or eight. They have the money, but whether they give it to the coach remains to be seen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement