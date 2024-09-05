Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker Emilie Heskey has explained the difference between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

Both managers have similar styles that rely on swift attacks but there are key tactical tweaks that have been clear from the opening three games of the new season. Klopp was famous for his heavy-metal style in his early days at the club which saw him take the league by storm in terms of entertainment before he finally found the formula to make it work in terms of a title victory.

Slot’s victory over Manchester United outlined how his tactical outlook was able to cut through Erik Ten Hag’s side with their midfield far outperforming the likes of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and others. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been fundamental to that, working in conjunction and rotating to fix the ‘number six’ issue that hasn’t directly been addressed in the transfer market.

Still, after three games and three wins, Slot is the talk of the town with the highest expected goals created, least expected goals against and no goals conceded. And many have now commenting on the differences between himself and Klopp’s style of play that was imprinted heavily on the squad.

Heskey explained the difference between the two manager’s different systems explaining in simple terms how they both differ. He said: “I think the dynamics on the ball are a little bit different now because with Jurgen Klopp, especially when he first joined the club, it was all out attack. Let's smother teams, really suffocate the opposition and press them into feeding us chances, which worked really well. “Whereas now under Arne Slot, it's more of a structured team again, which I think will lead to more consistent performances, especially defensively. Can you do the Jurgen Klopp version for 90 minutes consistently? Liverpool showed over the past few years they could cope with Klopp’s demand and saw plenty of success under him, but it’s a tough way to play football. “This style of play is more structured with the build-up and trying to create overloads in higher areas of the pitch, recognising the opportunity and fashioning chances for their incredible front line. The first few games of the season look much more controlled than what Liverpool will have become used to over the last few years and it has been working so far.”