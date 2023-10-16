Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Ibe has secured a sensational return to football after playing just once since 2020.

Ibe signed for Liverpool in 2012 from Wycome Wanderers as a highly-rated youngster, following his breakthrough as the youngest Football League player at the age of 15 in 2011. He then went on to play 41 times for the Reds.

Despite that bright start to his career, the now 27-year-old has played just 230 minutes of competitive action since 2019 but will get the chance to revive his career in the fifth-tier of English football in the National League with Ebbsfleet, who sit 16th after 15 games.

Following the confirmation of his signing over the weekend, he spoke on how happy he was to be in back in professional football following a difficult time away from the sport - and he thanked Ebbsfleet for their support so far.

“I just want to get back out there, show people what I can do again and play football,” Jordon told EUFC.co.uk. “I’ve worked hard to be in a position where I am able to focus on football and believe in myself and my ability to contribute on the pitch.

“Being back out there is where I love to be and where I’m most happy but I needed to be healthy and prepared to give myself that chance. The way Ebbsfleet have helped me and put a process in place so I can be ready has been really supportive.

“I came in and have had to back myself and prove I’m here to succeed to earn my chance. The gaffer and staff have built up my fitness to the point where I’m ready to go with a ball and I’m really pleased to be able to concentrate on my game while at the same time being really supported.”

Ibe was sold to Bournemouth in 2016 for what was a club-record fee for the Cherries who splashed out £15m, despite Ibe signing a long-term-contract at Liverpool just a year prior. Following his release from the club in 2020, he joined Derby County but made just one appearance before citing issues with depression and his contract was then cancelled by mutual consent in January 2021.

Following that, he took a year out before signing for Adanaspor in the second tier of Turkish football but he left a few months later without making an appearance.