The Liverpool superstar has worked with charities and donated huge sums of money in the past.

Mohamed Salah’s personal bodyguard has opened up on the severe measures that are in place when he protects the Liverpool superstar, as well as revealing the brilliant charity work that he has done behind closed doors.

Salah, 31, is one of the most famous players in the world revered by millions of people and, in his home country of Egypt, he is known by all. His footballing record speaks for itself and he is the highest-scoring African in Premier League and Champions League history.

His bodyguard Karim Abdou has spoken on Salah and revealed stories from over the years, including charity work, dangerous situations and how they have to screen any gifts he receives to ensure he remains safe.

Abdou has worked with him for nearly a decade as he was originally part of the security for the Egypt national side, where the two have developed a close bond. Speaking on the 5ASide Podcast, Abdou revealed a ‘secret’ about Salah on the podcast, detailing how he has helped communities in need in his country.

“I’ll give you one secret. Salah helped the community, he paid millions and millions for sick people. He bought ambulance for the cities. He helped people who were short of money to get married.

“If somebody needs surgery, somebody has struggles, somebody has bills, so added to all this, he’s being treated like, people write on a paper and give it to him because people think he’s going to solve all their problems.”

Outside of that, he spoke on the level of security needed to protect him and revealed some stories about how people swarmed his house after someone revealed his home address.

“One time, he went to pray in a mosque. Nobody knew where he lived and somebody followed him. He [the guy following] put in a WhatsApp group, ‘Mo Salah lives in that address’.

“I walked after him and 20,000 people showed up to his house after five minutes. These 20,000 were just people who lived in the community. The rest of the people, when they heard, were driving [there].”