Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche have big calls to make as Liverpool and Everton prepare to meet in the Premier League for the first time this season.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is just days away as Liverpool and Everton look to build on positive results secured prior to the international break.

There was serious pressure on Everton ahead of what already felt like a crucial clash in the relegation battle as fellow strugglers Bournemouth visited Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s men produced a dominant display as first-half goals from James Garner and Jack Harrison put them in control and a second-half effort from Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the Toffees a deserved win to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table, Liverpool maintained their place in the top four after coming through a severe test on the south coast by battling to a point at Brighton and Hove Albion. The spoils were shared after a Mo Salah brace was sandwiched between efforts from Seagulls duo Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk in an entertaining affair at the Amex Stadium.

All eyes are now on Saturday’s Merseyside derby as Everton make the short trip to Anfield looking to stretch Liverpool’s run without a league win to a third game. But there are some major selection calls facing both Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche as they contend with some major absences ahead of the game.

Defender blow for Liverpool

The international break brought bad news for Reds boss Klopp as key defender Andy Robertson suffered a shoulder injury during Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat against Spain. The long-serving left-back is back on Merseyside to be assessed but looks all but certain to miss Saturday’s game.

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson leaves injured following a clash with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after he suffered the injury, Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: “It was an immediate decision to take him off; he’ll go back to his club [to] be assessed. Obviously, he’s hurt his shoulder. We’ll see how it is, see how it settles down, and hopefully, he’s good for his club ASAP.”

Robertson is not the only member of the Reds backline set to miss out as Northern Ireland international Connor Bradley continues his comeback from a back injury and the game will come too soon for goalkeeper Caomihin Kelleher as he nears a return from a knee injury.

Midfield issues continue for Klopp

Contending with midfield absences has been a constant theme of Liverpool’s season - and that will continue ahead of the derby as Klopp is without three possible options in the middle of the park.

Thiago is said to be still two weeks away from fitness as he recovers from a groin injury and it seems unlikely Stefan Bajcetic will return as he enters the final stages of his rehabilitation from a calf injury. Curtis Jones will also miss out as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension following his controversial red card in the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

There was some better news further up the pitch for Klopp as Diogo Jota has completed a ban and Cody Gakpo could also be in contention as he nears a return from a knee injury he suffered at Spurs.

Dyche hoping for good news on quartet

Everton head into the derby looking to build on their impressive home win against Bournemouth and although the midfield displays of Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner offered reason for positivity, Sean Dyche will hope to have his options boosted by the return of two players this weekend.

Idrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Andre Gomes has been suffering with what the Toffees boss described as ‘ niggly calf injuries’ and is still rated as a doubt and the same can be said of Idrissa Gana Gueye, who suffered a heel injury during the warm-up ahead of the win over the Cherries.

Speaking about that blow, Dyche said: “He’s got injured in the warm-up. He said yesterday that he was a bit sore; we thought he would be alright and then once he’s in the warm-up, his heel’s sore. Obviously, it’s one of them that is too early to see if it settles down quickly or not.”