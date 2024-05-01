Ex-Manchester United & England defender verdict on struggling Liverpool star

Gary Neville believes Mo Salah may be in need of a rest after his dip in form under the departing Jurgen Klopp.

Neville believes he may have ‘hit a brick wall’ and compared him to Heung-Min Son’s spell at Tottenham Hotspur 18 months ago.

Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title are all but over following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United. One of the main talking points from the game came from just off the pitch, as Reds boss Klopp and forward Salah were spotted arguing on the touchline.

The Egyptian was waiting to come on having been named on the bench for the clash at the London Stadium with the Liverpool man and his manager exchanging words before Salah was ushered away by teammates.

Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said: "I was at the Merseyside derby, and I've done a lot of Liverpool games recently and Salah's not at his level. He's been an amazing player and is an amazing player, but he was massively off it in the Merseyside derby.

"I mean, he didn't touch the ball in the first half. What was noticeable, he's right in front of me up against Mykolenko, I can't remember him getting the ball. I think we showed that he had about five to six touches after 30-odd minutes.

"He wasn't in the game, they weren't getting him in the game. But Mo Salah usually gets in the game.

"In the second-half when Ashley Young comes on and actually goes to the left back for Mykolenko, who picked up that knock, and you're thinking 'right, OK. Here we go. He'll fancy this, 1-0 down and Liverpool fighting to keep themselves in the title race. Local derby'. There was nothing from him.

"Mo Salah's just hit a brick wall. You've got be careful, there was a player out here [in the north London derby] called Son that I think hit a brick wall probably about 18 months ago, where he looked like he was gone and he was struggling.