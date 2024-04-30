Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool have already identified a potential replacement for Luis Diaz as the Colombian international continues to attract interest from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old moved to Anfield in a £42m move from Porto during the January 2022 transfer window and has gone on to score 24 goals and provide 13 assists in 95 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side. However, speculation over a possible move to Barca has never been too far from the headlines and the talk was further increased by comments made by the winger’s father Luis Manuel just months after his arrival on Merseyside.

He spoke of his son’s love for the Catalan giants and admitted they would both see it as ‘a dream to go there’ if both clubs could come to an agreement over a possible deal at some point in the future.

He told Win Sports: ”The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him. Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world."

There is ongoing speculation suggesting Barcelona could make a move for the Red star, despite their current financial woes - and that has led Liverpool to consider other options as they look to replace a key part of their attacking threat. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed former Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville is on the Reds radar for the summer transfer window after he spearheaded Leeds United’s push for an immediate return to the Premier League

The Netherlands Under-21 international has scored 20 goals and provided ten assists as Daniel Farke’s side head into the final game of the season with hopes of finishing second ahead of Ipswich Town.

