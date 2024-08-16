Harry Redknapp. | Sorare

Liverpool FC news: The ex-Tottenham manager has had his say on the title race.

Ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has given his predictions over this season’s title race and reveals where Liverpool could finish.

A new season brings new optimism and new challenges but Liverpool will likely face the same stumbling block in their pursuit of the title - Arsenal and Manchester City. While neither of the three teams have spent big this summer to drastically alter their squads, all three remain at the forefront of the league and are likely to be the leading figures, as it stands.

Arne Slot will have his first taste of English football against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side this weekend while Arsenal welcome Wolves and Manchester City face Chelsea. Last year’s Premier League top three are the teams to catch and Redknapp believes we will see a repeat of that this season.

Speaking to betVictor, he claimed: “Pep Guardiola still has a great squad at his disposal. And City are still the team to beat. However, you have to consider that Kevin De Bruyne is missing more games now and picking up injuries, and some of their squad are ageing; Kyle Walker is another year older. I just feel that Arsenal are going to be so hungry to win a title. This could be the season for them to do it.

“Everyone seems to have written Liverpool off this year,” he said. “Jürgen Klopp has obviously left, but they’ve still got a good squad there. They’ve got good young players who really broke through last year, one or two of them could come into the reckoning this season. I think they’ll finish third.

“I can see Tottenham and Manchester United battling it out for fourth place – I’m still not sure about Chelsea. They’ve made lots of signings, but we don’t really know how good they are. I think Tottenham will take that fourth spot, but we’ll certainly see a much-improved Man United this season.”