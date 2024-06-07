'Exceptional' Liverpool star could play vital role for England at Euro 2024

The Liverpool defender has just enjoyed his best season for years and could be key for England this summer.

Joe Gomez could be about to play a crucial role for England after enjoying one of the best seasons of his career at Liverpool.

Criticised after a difficult season last year when Jurgen Klopp’s side finished fifth and trophy-less, the 27-year-old has bounced back in an extraordinary way be reinventing himself as a full-back. That form saw him have his most prolific season in terms of appearances as he covered at left-back, right-back, centre-back and even in midfield.

His form left Klopp stunned over the course of the season, with the German describing him as ‘absolutely exceptional' after their fifth-round FA Cup win over Southampton. And exceptional isn’t far from the truth. With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas all experiencing time out of action across the season, Gomez remained a constant and was able to fill in expertly on either flank in defence. Strangely enough, he played just five of his 51 games in his most natural position of centre-back.

He revealed that was his preferred position but his performances have been so natural and consistent that Gareth Southgate will likely entrust him with minutes at left-back, with Luke Shaw battling to reach full fitness in a race-against-time after a difficult spell out of action.

Gomez, on the other hand, is ready to jump into action and featured in their most recent friendly against Bosnia. Kieran Trippier can also play at left back, albeit out of position, but Gomez’s pace, positional awareness and overall defensive nous could see him be a safe bet in the current landscape of England’s squad.

It could also free up Southgate to use Trent Alexander-Arnold more effectively at right-back, rather than midfield where the likes of Adam Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher are likely to be trusted more than the Liverpool defender. Gomez can take on a similar role for England as he did at club level in which Alexander-Arnold was granted more freedom to step forward from right-back as Gomez can sit closer to the two centre-backs in their defensive structure. Everyone’s a winner right?

