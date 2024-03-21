Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the draw in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Conor Bradley will be hoping there are even more highs to come in this whirlwind season with Liverpool. The 20-year-old defender was handed a huge opportunity when he was called upon to fill in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold — an opportunity he seized with both hands.

Bradley's performances this season have turned a lot of heads and his astronomical rise into the spotlight has earned him praise from fans, teammates, professionals, and most importantly Jurgen Klopp. The manager has proved yet again why clubs should take a chance on their young talents as Bradley's role within this Liverpool side will surely give the new manager a headache when it comes to team selections next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on his season so far, Bradley spoke to BBC Sport NI and described his run as a senior member of Liverpool as an 'unreal' experience.

"To get out there playing for Liverpool is brilliant but to get my first goal and first couple of assists has been unreal. It's pretty special what's happened and I just want to keep it going," he said.

"It was so special to make my Premier League debut, I don't think I can actually put it into words. It's what I had been waiting for for such a long time and I've been dreaming about for a long time, so to get that and to also assist in that game was brilliant, I was just buzzing."

Bradley made his Premier League debut again Bournemouth and contributed an assist in the Reds' dominant 4-0 win. The following game-week, the right-back enjoyed a stunning attacking performance with a goal and two assists in their 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley was granted compassionate leave following the tragic passing of his father, but he returned against Brentford and has started every Premier League game since. He also played a key role in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph.

"It's pretty mental all the trophies I've collected in the last couple of months but it's been brilliant and I don't think I could have dreamt of it going quite so well," he continued. "But I want to keep it going, I want to keep working hard. I want to keep improving myself because I know there's still a lot of improvement to be made.

"I'm just a normal lad from back in Ireland. I just try to be myself and I've got a great family behind me, my mum and sister — they're brilliant with me and they help me a lot."

After their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Fulham, Klopp heaped praise on Bradley, describing him as an 'exceptional' player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad