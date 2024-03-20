Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a move for Nottingham Forest's Murillo as the club face major financial uncertainty this summer.

The Nottinghamshire club received a four point penalty for breaching financial fair play rules this week after bringing in almost 50 players across two years. While their penalty has been given, financial repercussions remain and, according to the Times, Forest face having to sell one of their star players before the end of June or risk another points deduction next season for breaching financial rules, even if they are relegated. One player who has caught the eye is centre-back Murillo who joined the club from Corinthians in the summer on a five-year-deal. The 21-year-old is a unique defender and, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in a summer move along with three other clubs. “Nottingham Forest face a battle to keep centre-back Murillo as the club face a summer of major uncertainty. Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are among the Premier League sides monitoring the defender’s progress.”

It's also reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are said to be interested in the defender ahead of the summer transfer window. Murillo has played 27 times this season and has largely impressed as an unknown quantity. For example, he completed a mazy run against Crystal Palace not long after his debut as he carried the ball from the halfway line at the City Ground, taking on multiple players before reaching the box and nearly netting an incredible debut effort.

Moments like that have seen him grab the attention of fans and other clubs but he is technically strong defender with good pace and his figures show he's within the 98th percentile for clearances and 97th for successful take-ons when it comes to centre-backs.