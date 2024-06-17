Ralf Rangnick. Credit: Getty Images | APA/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Ralf Rangnick has hailed Michael Olise as ‘exceptional’ - and is surprised he is not in France’s squad for Euro 2024.

The winger recorded 10 goals and six assists in just 14 Premier League starts for Crystal Palace in the 2023-24 season. As a result, he is reportedly in high demand in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea are said to be the frontrunners for Olise’s signature, having failed in their bid to sign him last summer. Liverpool have also been linked with the 22-year-old along with Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Palace are suggested to have placed a price tag of between £60-70 million on Olise but some reports have suggested his release clause is lower for clubs competing in the Champions League.

As for now, he will be enjoying a summer break after being omitted from France’s Euros set-up. Les Bleus, among the favourites to achieve glory in Germany, play their opening fixture against Rangnick’s Austria tonight (20.00 BST).

And the former Manchester United manager admitted that he’s glad Olise has not been selected by Didier Deschamps. Via Get Football News France, Rangnick said: “He has never been called up by France but I love Michael Olise.