France earned a 2-0 victory over Ukraine and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was one of the best performers in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ibrahima Konate delivered an imperious performance to ensure France’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign got off to the perfect start.

Les Blues earned a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Wroclaw, with Michael Olise - linked with a future move to Liverpool in recent days - and Kylian Mbappe on target.

With William Saliba pulling out of the squad because of injury, it was a big opportunity for Konate. The Reds defender has had some criticism in the past when playing for France and was challenged by head coach Didier Deschamps ahead of the game. His early-season form for Arne Slot’s side has also been met with some scrutiny.

Yet Konate went into the Ukraine clash after an excellent display in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal and continued in the same manner. He was a rock for France and made a crucial goal-line headed clearance to deny the home side an equaliser.

Throughout the game, Konate won all three aerial duels, made two interceptions and recorded a 91 per cent pass completion rate. And his efforts earned the praise of the French media.

French media react to Ibrahima Konate performance

Le Parisien handed the 26-year-old a player rating of 8/10 and said: “Solid and tough on the man, the Liverpool rock showed exemplary authority in the right axis of the French defense. His partnership with Upamecano, whom he knows inside out, was extremely effective. He denied Dovbyk an equalizer by heading back in the nick of time.”

Several other outlets were also impressed, with Maxifoot handing him 7/10for nullifying the dangerous Artem Dovbyk and commented: “Starting in the absence of Saliba, who was out, the French team's central defender was good this Friday. And yet, physically, the Liverpool rock had a client in the duels: Dovbyk. Despite some tough clashes with the Ukrainian, the Tricolore regularly intervened and dominated the debates in the air. To top it all off, he was precise in his clearances. Of course, we must also highlight his save, off his line, from a header by Dovbyk.”

Eurosport delivered Konate a commendable mark of 7 and said that he ‘saved the homeland’ with his goal-line clearance. The report said: “Ukraine's lack of breathing space in the first half was primarily due to Konaté and Upamecano's intense and effective pressure in the opposing half. Liverpool's giant imposed a physical battle from which they often emerged victorious. And while Olise and Mbappé scored, he saved the homeland with a header off his line when Ukraine were able to pull ahead.”

Footmercato also felt that Konate was worthy of scoring 7. It commented: “Although the Blues struggled on the hour mark, in the Ukrainian strong period, the Liverpool defender was very serious throughout the match and did not let himself be caught out by Dovbyk. Very good in the air, he was solid, particularly on the only clear Ukrainian opportunity, where he deflected a ball onto his goal line.”

Konate is expected to again feature for France when they face Iceland at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.