Liverpool and Everton will both be hoping to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Liverpool are set to take on Arsenal on Sunday in a mouth-watering clash as they look secure a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Premier League title rivals will play out arguably the headline match of the weekend, along with Sunderland vs Newcastle at the Stadium of Light. Everton will also lock horns with Crystal Palace when they travel to Selhurst Park.

A total of 32 balls will go into the hat and lower league sides will have the chance to be drawn against a top flight heavyweight. Reigning champions Manchester City will take on Huddersfield Town for their place in the draw while Tottenham Hotspur face Burnley.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw, including how to watch and which teams are in contention.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, January 8th, during the build-up to Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the draw live on ITV1 if you are a viewer based in the United Kingdom, and registered users can stream online via ITVX. Coverage ahead of Wigan vs United will start at 7.30 GMT, with the draw expected to get underway about 20 minutes into the show.

Alternatively, talkSPORT will be providing radio coverage of the draw at 7.50pm GMT and there are multiple ways to tune in live. You can listen via the website or the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio or a smart speaker, as well as on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Which teams could be in the draw?

The teams will challenge for their place in the draw this weekend, here's the full list of fixtures scheduled from Thursday through to Monday.

Thursday

Crystal Palace vs Everton (8pm)

Friday

Brentford vs Wolves (7.15pm)

Fulham vs Rotherham (7.30pm)

Tottenham vs Burnley (8pm)

Saturday

Maidstone United vs Stevenage (12.30pm)

Coventry vs Oxford United (12.30pm)

Millwall vs Leicester City (12.30pm)

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town (12.30pm)

Sunderland vs Newcastle (12.45pm)

Watford vs Chesterfield (3pm)

Stoke City vs Brighton (3pm)

Gillingham vs Sheffield United (3pm)

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United (3pm)

Newport County vs Eastleigh (3pm)

Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers (3pm)

QPR vs Bournemouth (3pm)

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United (3pm)

Southampton vs Walsall (3pm)

Hull City vs Birmingham City (3pm)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City (5.30pm)

Chelsea vs Preston (5.30pm)

Swansea vs Morecambe (5.30pm)

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Sunday

West Ham vs Bristol City (2pm)

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool (2pm)

Luton Town vs Bolton (2pm)

Peterborough vs Leeds United (2pm)

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham (2pm)

West Brom vs Aldershot Town (2pm)

Man City vs Huddersfield (2pm)

Arsenal vs Liverpool (4.30pm)

Monday