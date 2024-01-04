Liverpool look set to hand one of their young stars more game time after rejecting approaches from Scotland's biggest clubs

Liverpool have turned down advances from both Celtic and Rangers for young left-back Owen Beck after he was recalled from his loan spell with Dundee. The 21-year-old returned to Liverpool earlier this week after making 20 appearances in all competitions in Scotland.

The defender joined the Reds' Academy at Under-13 level and has featured twice already at senior level for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp handing him two appearances during the 2021-22 season. He played 17 times for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this term, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He is the best performing left-back in the Scottish top flight this season, according to statistics website WhoScored, with his average rating across the campaign standing at 7.3. According to The Times, his performances with Dundee peaked the interest of Celtic and Rangers, with both Old Firm clubs making an approach for the player.

Celtic wanted to sign the youngster on a permanent deal while Rangers were more keen on a loan, but the Reds snubbed both clubs. The decision from Liverpool suggests the defender is set to play a part in what is a busy month for Klopp's side. Liverpool take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend and also have a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final with Fulham.

The Reds are without both of their left-back options with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas sidelined by injury. Robertson dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland earlier this season but is expected back within the coming weeks but Tsimikas is facing a longer spell out after breaking his collarbone against Arsenal following a push from Bukayo Saka. Joe Gomez has brilliantly stepped into the position since Tsimikas' injury, although Beck's availability provides Klopp with a rotation option as Liverpool look to avoid further injuries.

Beck had joined Dundee on a season-long loan but Liverpool had the right to recall him. Confirming his departure earlier this week, Dundee admitted he was a player that would be 'greatly missed'.

A statement read: "Owen signed on loan for Dundee in the summer and quickly became an important player for The Dee putting in fantastic performances. His great displays led to him being called up to the Welsh National squad for the first time and he has received many plaudits for his performances.

"With the January transfer window now open Liverpool FC have executed their right to recall Owen from his season-long loan deal. Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.